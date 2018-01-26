Parade plans? Pack a poncho this weekend

Rainfall amounts are expected to range between two to three inches across South Mississippi through Sunday.More >>
As the entire moon passes through earth's shadow, South Mississippi should be able to view a partial lunar eclipse for about one hour on Wednesday morning, weather permitting.More >>
The main severe weather threats, if any, will be strong wind gusts. But, a weak tornado cannot be ruled out. Rain amounts should be less than one inch in all locations.More >>
A cold front will bring a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms to south Mississippi on Monday. Possibly stormy weather by the weekend.More >>
After record cold has kept much of the region in a deep freeze this week, a much-needed thaw is on the horizon.More >>
