Parade plans? Pack a poncho this weekend

By WLOX First Alert Weather Team
By Wesley Williams, Meteorologist
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Making plans for the weekend? Wet weather is almost certain.

Dry high pressure has kept things nice this week. But, that high is moving away as a low pressure develops in the Gulf and heads our way. 

This will bring increasing rain chances on Friday. Expect only hit-or-miss rain activity for Friday with low rain chances.

On Saturday, rain will be nearly certain. Expect on and off rain showers beginning as early as the morning. Saturday's heaviest downpours may occur during the evening and night.

A few rain showers may linger into parts of Sunday. By Sunday evening, the wet weather should have ended for our entire area.

Rainfall amounts are expected to range between two to three inches across South Mississippi through Sunday.

"People with parade plans will want to pack a poncho," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Friday. "Flash flooding is not expected. But, we'll have to keep an eye out for ponding on low-lying roads."

Things turn drier and sunnier for Monday into the first half of next week. But, wet weather could return to the picture by next Thursday as we welcome the new month.

What are the latest rain chances for your location? See the latest daily and hourly forecast for your location right now by simply opening your WLOX Weather App or by checking our Weather Page.

Don't have our free weather app? Click here to learn how to get it.

