Parade plans? Pack a poncho this weekend

You're almost guaranteed to need the rain gear on Saturday evening Don't leave the house without it.

Models closing in on about 2" for our weekend rainfall totals in South MS. Heaviest rain timing around Saturday evening / night.

Got weekend plans? Heavy rainfall along the MS & LA Gulf Coasts. On & off downpours expected Saturday. A few showers may even linger into Sunday.

Making plans for the weekend? Wet weather is almost certain.

Dry high pressure has kept things nice this week. But, that high is moving away as a low pressure develops in the Gulf and heads our way.

This will bring increasing rain chances on Friday. Expect only hit-or-miss rain activity for Friday with low rain chances.

On Saturday, rain will be nearly certain. Expect on and off rain showers beginning as early as the morning. Saturday's heaviest downpours may occur during the evening and night.

A few rain showers may linger into parts of Sunday. By Sunday evening, the wet weather should have ended for our entire area.

Rainfall amounts are expected to range between two to three inches across South Mississippi through Sunday.

"People with parade plans will want to pack a poncho," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Friday. "Flash flooding is not expected. But, we'll have to keep an eye out for ponding on low-lying roads."

Things turn drier and sunnier for Monday into the first half of next week. But, wet weather could return to the picture by next Thursday as we welcome the new month.

