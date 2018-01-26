Victim of Pascagoula road rage shooting identified

The 61-year-old man, was taken to Singing River Hospital but passed away shortly after arriving there. (Photo source: David Warren)

Jackson County Coroner Vicki Broadus confirmed the identity of the man killed late Thursday night in Pascagoula as 61-year-old Leland Sumrall.

Luis Joel Soto Jr. of Gautier is now in custody and charged with killing Sumrall after he shot at two vehicles in an apparent road rage incident.

Authorities say Soto fired at two vehicles within a 2.5-mile span. One of the vehicles shot was a motorcycle driven by Leland Sumrall.

According to Pascagoula Police, they received a call around 11 p.m. that someone was shooting at a car on Jerry St. Pe Highway, which is the access road that leads into Ingalls Shipyard. As officers arrived, another call came in saying shots were being fired on Highway 90 and Victor Street, near the IHop. When police arrived at that location, they found Sumrall with multiple gunshot wounds while he was driving his motorcycle.

Pascagoula PD tells me this shooting appears to be a road rage incident. Suspect is also being charged for reportedly shooting at another vehicle on Jerry St Pe Hwy just before shooting and killing 61yo man on motorcycle on hwy 90 pic.twitter.com/ROtUp4BybS — Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) January 26, 2018

Friends of the victim tell WLOX News Now that he was a worker at Ingalls Shipyard who had just left work.

Luis Joel Soto Jr. was taken into custody just after 6 a.m. Friday and is charged with one count of Aggravated Assault and one count of Murder.

His bond was set at $1,000,000. Soto is being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211.

