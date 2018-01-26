Late night shooting leaves man dead in Pacagoula - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Late night shooting leaves man dead in Pacagoula

By Lindsay Knowles, Producer
Luis Soto (Source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office) Luis Soto (Source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

A suspect is now in custody, charged with killing a man after he shot at two vehicles in an apparent road rage incident last night in Pascagoula. Authorities say the suspect fired at two vehicles within a 2.5 mile span. One of those vehicles was a motorcycle and the man driving it was shot and killed.

According to Pascagoula Police, they received a call around 11 p.m. that someone was shooting at a car on Jerry St. Pe Highway, which is the access road that leads into Ingalls Shipyard. As officers arrived there, another call came in saying that shots were being fired on Highway 90 and Victor Street, near the IHop. When police arrived at that location, they found a man who had been shot multiple times while driving on his motorcycle.

The 61-year-old man, was taken to Singing River Hospital but passed away shortly after arriving there. His identity has not yet been released. Friends of the victim tell WLOX News Now that he was a worker at Ingalls Shipyard who had just left work.

The suspect, Luis Joel Soto Jr. of Gautier, was taken into custody just after 6 a.m. Friday. He is charged with shooting with one count of aggravated assault and one count of murder.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211. We will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

