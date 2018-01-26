Late night shooting leaves man dead in Pacagoula

A suspect is now in custody, charged with killing a man after he shot at two vehicles in an apparent road rage incident last night in Pascagoula. Authorities say the suspect fired at two vehicles within a 2.5 mile span. One of those vehicles was a motorcycle and the man driving it was shot and killed.

According to Pascagoula Police, they received a call around 11 p.m. that someone was shooting at a car on Jerry St. Pe Highway, which is the access road that leads into Ingalls Shipyard. As officers arrived there, another call came in saying that shots were being fired on Highway 90 and Victor Street, near the IHop. When police arrived at that location, they found a man who had been shot multiple times while driving on his motorcycle.

Pascagoula PD tells me this shooting appears to be a road rage incident. Suspect is also being charged for reportedly shooting at another vehicle on Jerry St Pe Hwy just before shooting and killing 61yo man on motorcycle on hwy 90 pic.twitter.com/ROtUp4BybS — Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) January 26, 2018

The 61-year-old man, was taken to Singing River Hospital but passed away shortly after arriving there. His identity has not yet been released. Friends of the victim tell WLOX News Now that he was a worker at Ingalls Shipyard who had just left work.

The suspect, Luis Joel Soto Jr. of Gautier, was taken into custody just after 6 a.m. Friday. He is charged with shooting with one count of aggravated assault and one count of murder.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211. We will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

