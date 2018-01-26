UPDATE: Hwy. 603 back open after diesel spill - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

UPDATE: Hwy. 603 back open after diesel spill

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

An accident in Hancock County is now clear after a truck collided with an 18 wheeler Friday morning, causing a diesel spill. It happened around 8 a.m. on Highway 603 near Stennis Airport Drive.

Authorities say the truck ran into the 18 wheeler, hitting the big rig's diesel tank and causing fuel to spill out over the roadway. One lane was blocked while crews worked to clean up the spill, causing a backup in traffic as people rushed to get to work and get kids to school. 

According to Mississippi Department of Transportation, the accident and the diesel spill were both cleared at 9:45 a.m.

No word on any injuries at this time.

