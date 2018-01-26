Biloxi, Meridian headline 2018 HoopsFest lineup - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi, Meridian headline 2018 HoopsFest lineup

Biloxi junior Roshaun Jones is introduced before a game against Gulfport. Biloxi junior Roshaun Jones is introduced before a game against Gulfport.
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

With tip-pff at the 2018 HoopsFest inching closer and closer, anticipation continues to build for the event's marquee match-up.

Biloxi (21-1) and Meridian (23-1) headline the fourteen-team lineup, squaring off Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

Both programs are on an absolute tear. The Wildcats are the defending Class 6A State Champions, and the two programs combine for a 44-2 record to this point in the season. 

"I'm always looking for really good competition," Biloxi head coach Seber Windham said. "(Meridian head coach Ron Norman) really does a great job. He was actually my roommate in college, we played together. His teams are always well prepared, (and they are the) defending state champs, so it's really a measuring stick for us to kind of see where we're at. You want to play teams like that to kind of see where you're at and get better as the year goes along."

Here is the full 2018 HoopsFest lineup: 

Moss Point vs. West Harrison - 10 a.m.
D'Iberville vs. Pass Christian - 11:30 a.m.
Picayune vs. St. Martin - 1 p.m.
Pascagoula vs. Bay St. Louis - 2:30 p.m.
Gulfport vs. Ocean Springs - 4 p.m.
Harrison Central vs. Laurel - 5:30 p.m.
Biloxi vs. Meridian - 7 p.m.

