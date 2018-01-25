Gulf Coast hands Pearl River just their second loss of the season

Gulf Coast guard and Gulfport product Keevon Oney runs up the court after making a three-pointer against Pearl River

Mississippi Gulf Coast got a huge road win Thursday, surging past Pearl River in the second half on the way to a 77-66 victory.

The Bulldogs (10-5, 3-3 MACJC South) pulled back to .500 in the division and handed the Wildcats only their second loss of the season. Gulf Coast is tied for fourth in the South, two games out of first place.

"It was big for a number of reasons," Gulf Coast coach Wendell Weathers said. "Not only was it conference, not only was it Pearl River, we just needed to beat somebody."

The Bulldogs have won five straight against PRCC, which is now 12-2, 4-2.

Abdul Dial (So, West Palm Beach, Fla./Cardinal Newman) led MGCCC with 24 points to break a five-game slide that saw the Bulldogs win only once. He had half Gulf Coast's season-high eight 3-pointers.

Dedoch Chan (Fr, Rochester, Minn./John Marshall) had 23, and LaRaymond Spivery (Fr, Lucedale/George County) added 12.

"Tonight, we just made shots," Weathers said. "If you make shots and your defense is good, you've got a chance to win games."

The lead changed hands 17 times in the first half, but Gulf Coast started pulling away shortly after halftime. The Bulldogs led by as many as 15 points before PRCC got it back to within five.

Gulf Coast hit enough free throws down the stretch and continued forcing Wildcat turnovers to push the margin back to double-digits.

The Bulldogs return to action Monday when Southwest visits Perkinston. Tipoff at the Weathers/Wentzell Center is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.