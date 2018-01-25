Elks parade ready to roll in Ocean Springs, rain or shine

Grab a Mardi Gras umbrella and a poncho! The Ocean Springs Elks Parade is happening this weekend, rain or shine. Well, mostly rain.

But a little wet weather isn't going to stop the dozens of decorated floats from filling the streets of downtown Ocean Springs on Saturday. And there will definitely be some wet weather.

"The question is not if it's going to rain but how much," said WLOX Chief Meteorologist Carrie Duncan. "We are going to see scattered showers throughout the day on Saturday. Some could be heavier at times. Plan on having rain gear with you so you can enjoy the parade."

On Parade Day, the forecast shows a 70% chance of rain. Saturday afternoon with the parade is set to take place, the temperature should be in the 60s. However, it is expected to be a little windy out, especially with the rain. If you're heading to the parade, make sure to bring a jacket and an umbrella.

If you're planning on parking on the parade route, you'll want to arrive early. The city will be shutting down the following streets beginning at noon:

Porter Avenue, from the Ocean Springs Yacht Club to Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, from Porter Avenue to Government Street

Government Street, from Washington Avenue to Holcomb Boulevard

As always, parking on private property will not be allowed. The city says towing will be a last resort measure, done only after all attempts are made to contact the vehicle's owner. However, if the owner can't be found, the vehicle will be towed.

Southbound traffic on Washington Avenue from Hwy. 90 will be re-routed via Desoto Street. Roads will reopen after the parade and at the discretion of the Ocean Springs Police Department.

According to the city, anything within the area of the Porter Avenue Infrastructure Improvement Project that is marked with barricades or safety fencing must be observed with caution for the public’s safety.

