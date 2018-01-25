Pascagoula offers renovation opportunities for small businesses

A before/after of a business in Pascagoula that has used the grant program for improvement. (Photo source: The City of Pascagoula)

The city of Pascagoula is offering a Facade Grant Program that will give small businesses the opportunity to reinvest in their properties.

The Facade Grant Program is a 50:50 matching program designed to support small business on Market Street and Chicot Street within the Market and Chicot Streets Facade Districts.

Pascagoula’s Community and Economic Development Director Jen Dearman said, “The city of Pascagoula is fortunate to have the opportunity to administer a facade grant program for Market and Chicot Streets. Like we were able to do in downtown years ago, we hope this funding will result in great projects and further private investment.”

The program provides up to $5,000 in matching grants to small businesses for exterior front face building renovations. Improvements include: entrances, brickwork, new storefront windows, signs and graphics, awnings, exterior lighting, and more.

The Facade Grant Program’s application process is administered by the City’s Department of Community and Economic Development.

Applications and guidelines are available here.

