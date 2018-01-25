Texas man caught with cocaine on I-10 sentenced to prison

A Texas man will spend the next three years in a federal prison after deputies in Hancock County found more than 16 ounces of cocaine in his car.

Juan Francisco Benavides of Houston was sentenced in court Thursday for using the interstate in an illegal activity, specifically the distribution of cocaine. He will spend the next 39 months in federal prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

Deputies in Hancock County stopped Benavides on May 27, 2017, for a traffic violation. During the stop, the deputy noticed Benavides was acting nervous and did not have a valid driver’s license. Benavides consented to a search of his vehicle, and a K9 police dog made a positive alert that there were drugs in the vehicle. After searching the vehicle, the deputy discovered several bundles of cocaine concealed in the dashboard. A total of 455.8 grams of cocaine were seized.

The case was investigated by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.