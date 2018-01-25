Coast Transit Authority stands as local economic driver

A man who escaped while being transferred to Harrison County Jail Wednesday morning is now back in custody.More >>
City officials discuss the Coast Transit Authority's impact on local economic development.More >>
If your morning routine involves eating a banana get ready it may start costing you more. Gulf Coast Produce Distributors co-owner Mike Alise said mother nature is to blame.More >>
Grab a Mardi Gras umbrella and a poncho! The Ocean Springs Elks Parade is happening this weekend, rain or shine. Well, mostly rain.More >>
The city of Pascagoula is offering a Façade Grant Program that will give small businesses the opportunity to reinvest in their properties.More >>
Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.More >>
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.More >>
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is charging a Bullard man accused of trying to get an underage girl to exchange nude pictures with him.More >>
The Doomsday Clock is now the closest to midnight since the Cold War. Midnight symbolizes the apocalypse.More >>
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.More >>
Pharmacies around the Lowcountry are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu as the number of confirmed flu-cases continues to rise.More >>
A North Carolina man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 20-year-old Myrtle Beach woman after he confessed to his participation in her murder, and after a police investigation determined he went to the hotel room where she was found dead, according to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.More >>
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.More >>
A mother was sentenced Monday, January 22 after her then teenage son was found weighing only 47 lbs in 2015.More >>
She says there is no escaping God in her school. And although raised as a Christian, the teenager says the pressure to pray on campus has instead backfired and led to her losing her faith. Now the Webster Parish student is an agnostic living in the heart of America's Bible Belt. And for the first time, Kaylee Cole - a 17-year-old whose family contacted the ACLU upset over prayer at school - discusses why she has chosen to sue.More >>
