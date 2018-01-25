Police make arrest in vehicle burglaries in Long Beach

Searles was charged with 4 counts of Vehicle Burglary. (Photo source: WLOX)

Long Beach police arrested Genesis M. Searles, 18, and a 17-year-old accomplice Wednesday and charged each with four counts of Vehicle Burglary.

The arrest comes from an investigation of vehicle burglaries along Pittman Drive and Sea Pine Lane in Long Beach.

Searles was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center, where he was off-bonded and incarcerated pending further court action.

Searles’ accomplice was transported to the Harrison County Juvenile Detention Center.

