Nelly set to perform at MGM Park

Nelly will be at MGM Park April 28. (Photo source: Overtime Sports Management)

Hip Hop star, Nelly, is set to perform at MGM Park April 28 along with special guests Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Juvenile.

Nelly is a multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning artist with multiple hit songs including: Hot in Here, Dilemma featuring Kelly Rowland, and Just a Dream. The artist also has a successful women’s clothing line called Apple Bottoms and is part owner of the Charlotte Bobcats with Michael Jordan.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony quickly became known for their fast-paced melodic style and harmonies. They have several hits including: Thuggish Ruggish Bone, 1st of the Month, and The Crossroads.

Juvenile is an award-winning artist and considered a Southern hip-hop legend with hit songs: Back That Thang Up and Slow Motion.

All three can be seen live at MGM Park April 28.

Tickets are set to go on sale January 26 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased by calling 877-344-2174 or 228-271-3476, in person at MGM Park’s South Box Office (Monday-Friday 10 am-5pm), or online.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.