USM marine education center opens to first group of students

A brand new educational facility on the Gulf Coast is getting its first test drive of sorts.

The newly constructed USM Gulf Coast Research Lab's Marine Education Center welcomed its first group of students Thursday for a special workshop.

Students at Pascagoula High School spent the morning taking water samples, dissecting fish, and taking in all the beautiful views the facility has to offer. Included in the Ocean Springs facility is top notch, state-of-the-art technology. The center is also designed to keep the area's natural surroundings in mind.

Officials at USM say the new facility is a replacement of sorts for the J.L. Scott Marine Education Center that was in Biloxi before Hurricane Katrina destroyed it.

"That facility was more of a come-and-see. It was an aquarium-based facility. Then, over the years, moving back here, we really wanted an area that students can come and do," said the center's associate director Sam Clardy. "We wanted to provide a hands-on experience that they couldn’t get in the classroom. So we built this facility to where once it was finished, it looks like it had been here forever. We built very lightly into the canopy of the trees and so we’re looking forward to using this space for years to come."

The facility is scheduled to open to the public in April.

