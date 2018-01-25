Suspect who escaped bondsman now in custody - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Suspect who escaped bondsman now in custody

By Lindsay Knowles, Producer
Connect
Viet Nguyen (Source Harrison County Jail) Viet Nguyen (Source Harrison County Jail)
Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate in Harrison County. (Source: WLOX) Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate in Harrison County. (Source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

A man who escaped a bondsman Thursday morning while being transferred to jail is now back in custody.

It happened just after 9:30 a.m. Sheriff's deputies set up a perimeter around Harrison County Adult Detention Center in Gulfport and searched the area.

Viet Nguyen was caught about 75 yards away from where he escaped over a fence at the jail.

Officials say Nguyen escaped in handcuffs when he was being led away from a bonding company to be transferred into the jail's custody.

Nguyen was being detained on a charge of grand larceny.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly