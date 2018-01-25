Suspect who escaped bondsman now in custody

Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate in Harrison County. (Source: WLOX)

A man who escaped a bondsman Thursday morning while being transferred to jail is now back in custody.

It happened just after 9:30 a.m. Sheriff's deputies set up a perimeter around Harrison County Adult Detention Center in Gulfport and searched the area.

Viet Nguyen was caught about 75 yards away from where he escaped over a fence at the jail.

Officials say Nguyen escaped in handcuffs when he was being led away from a bonding company to be transferred into the jail's custody.

Nguyen was being detained on a charge of grand larceny.

Perimeter set up along seaway looking for A person who escaped custody of bonding company before transfer to Harrison County sheriffs office at the jail. pic.twitter.com/YBD18dGi8p — Mike Lacy (@MikeLacyWLOX) January 25, 2018

