Friends, family of murdered Gulfport teen trying to stop gun violence

Family and friends of a teen who was murdered in Gulfport are trying to stop gun violence in his memory.

Those who knew and loved Nygel Poole say they're actively trying to find ways to minimize crime on the streets.

Poole's mother, Bridgette Jones, organized a gathering for her community tonight, in an effort to heal.

She says she wants to work together with the community to find out what more can be done to stop the shootings.

The evening featured motivational speeches from people who knew Nygel personally. Friends were encouraged to talk about what may be done to help the situation.

Poole's friend Nyaa King says, "We miss him on a hard level. When we found out he died, the whole house was sad, nothing was the same anymore."

Family friend and Freemason John Cook, Jr. says, "We're trying to be so active in the community. We're trying to stay close with the family and trying to ease their pains tonight. At the same time, [we want to] talk to our young people, and try to make sure we can resolve, or try to help fix, any of those situations before they arise like that again."

Some ideas that came up tonight are to have more free activities for kids to participate in, and getting more involved in church.

The event was held at the Gulfport CDI Center, where Jones says Poole spent much of his time.

