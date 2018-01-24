Mississippi mayors meet at nation's capitol for special address

Mayors from all over Mississippi met at the nation's capitol to sit in on a forum hosted by President Trump. (Photo Source: WLOX)

Mississippi's presence was strong during a forum with President Trump at the nation's capitol.

A handful of mayors from Mississippi were selected to attend the forum on Wednesday, joined by other city leaders from all over the country.

There, the president discussed many of the administration's initiatives and how they will be implemented on local levels.

President Trump acknowledged Pascagoula mayor Dane Maxwell attendance during the meeting, recalling an encounter they had in the previous year. Biloxi Mayor Fofo Gilich and Gulfport mayor Billy Hewes were also in attendance.

Mayor Hewes says one highlight of the meeting is when President Trump talked about a planned stimulus package of more than one trillion dollars. He discussed how the extra funds would benefit the city tremendously.

"We have an endless supply of needs. Infrastructure mostly speaks to road construction first, even built out of a port city, anything the public relies on, that they may not think about or don't see, which is those streets and drainage and all those types of initiatives. It's critical to us functioning effectively," stated Hewes.

The mayors had the opportunity to meet Vice President Mike Pence as well.

