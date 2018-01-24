Deputies arrest man for burglarizing closed Moss Point school

McGee is charged with commercial burglarizing and possession of a controlled substance. (Photo source: Jackson County Sheriff's Department)

Jackson County deputies arrested Gerry McGee, 27, of Tylertown on drug charges and with burglarizing the closed Orange Grove School in Moss Point Monday.

Deputies report McGee was arrested Monday afternoon after a deputy patrolling the area noticed plywood on the door and a window left open at the closed school. Sheriff Mike Ezell says a short time later the deputy stopped McGee who was riding a bike with a backpack. The sheriff says inside the bag the deputy found drugs and two laptop computers belonging to the Moss Point School District.

Sheriff Ezell says the department has increased patrols near the old school because of an increase in burglaries there in the last couple of months.

McGee is charged with commercial burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

His bond was set at $3,000.

Deputies are still investigating.

