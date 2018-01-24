Deputies arrest man for burglarizing closed Moss Point school

Family and friends of a teen who was murdered in Gulfport by another teen are trying to stop gun violence in his memory.More >>
The way your child's education is funded could be changing this year.More >>
Sherry Lynn Emile, 30, of Vancleave was given a 30-year sentence, as well as other consequences, Tuesday after she pled guilty to one count of Conspiracy to Commit Kidnapping and one count of Kidnapping.More >>
With two fatal shootings in the past two weeks, and seven shootings in just a matter of months, some residents in Moss Point are banding together to take back their city.More >>
Jackson County deputies arrested Gerry McGee, 27, of Tylertown on drug charges and with burglarizing the closed Orange Grove School in Moss Point.More >>
Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.More >>
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.More >>
Commuters sitting at an intersection in Escambia County, Florida, Monday afternoon found the silence of waiting for the traffic signal to turn green broken by rapid gunfire, and the entire scary ordeal was caught on dashcam video.More >>
The court proceeding is the latest step as authorities seek to sever ties between David and Louise Turpin and their 13 children, whom the parents are accused of torturing and abusing.More >>
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.More >>
Pharmacies around the Lowcountry are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu as the number of confirmed flu-cases continues to rise.More >>
