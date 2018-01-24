Hancock Lady Hawks enter Friday's Region 8-6A clash at Biloxi having won 3 straight games

The Hancock Lady Hawks basketball team has flown under the win column 17 times in 22 games. When it comes to games played in the Region 8-6A ranks, Hancock has posted one win and three losses. The Lady Hawks hope to make a move in region play beginning 6:00 p.m.Friday at 2 and 2 Biloxi. Harrison Central and Gulfport share the top spot in the region standings at 3 & 2.

Hancock athletic director Jamie Cisco is back coaching basketball this season after Brooke Glass left to become head coach at Gulfport High. Cisco developed a winning program when he served as head coach at Ocean Springs.



He admits his practices are tough and structured.

"My philosophy in coaching is if you can execute it in practice, you can do it in a game, "said Cisco. "So, if you're not hard on them during practice, you don't pay attention to the details in practice, you're going to struggle when you're got 500 people looking at you."

The Lady Hawks practice every phase of the game...including three point shooting. When the Lady Hawks hit the bright lights during a game..practice pays off. Kaylan Ladner, one of four seniors in the starting lineup. She says coach Cisco knows how to cultivate talent.

Ladner said, "Came in, gave us a new prospective. Doesn't matter our height, size, if we go out and do the little things. Fundamentals are huge and just give every play and defensive possession, effort and we're going to win on defense and work on transition offense."

Kalin Smith leads the Lady Hawks with 12 points per game, highly accurate from three point range. Madison Ladner is netting 6.8 points and pulling down 8 rebounds. Karrington Perkins is another dependable senior who has been impressive all season long.

Hancock has momentum on its side and coach Cisco says his team must be focused from here on out.

Cisco said, "Right now they're all important, district, non-district. We just want to get some momentum because everybody in basketball knows, District Tournament is anybody's game."

