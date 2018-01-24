Moss Point Alderman hopes more residents become active in neighborhood watch

Alderman hopes to see neighborhood watches become active with rise of violent crimes (Photo Source: WLOX)

After several incidents of gun violence in a short span of time, some Moss Point residents are banding together to take back their city.

Ward 4 Alderman Ennitt Morris is a block captain of a neighborhood watch. To him, the residents are the city's first line of defense.

"They'll speak up when they know they can get help," said Morris. "But if they don't think they can get help, they're going to be quiet. They're not going to come out."

Morris says the current administration in Moss Point is working to enhance protection in the city.

"We're trying to get grants to get cameras so we can put cameras up," he said. "And we're trying to beef up our patrol so we can get more officers on duty."

The biggest thing he hopes to see shift is the willingness of residents to report crimes.

"You're going to remain anonymous," Morris said. "We're going to keep you safe, we're not going to put your name out there. If you see something that's not right in your neighborhood, call. Just call. They're going to come and check it out."

Last week on Briggs Street, three men broke into a home and stole an AR-15 assault rifle.

A video that was posted to Facebook and eventually shared with the Moss Point Police Department is now helping with that investigation.

That's the kind of communication that Alderman Morris says we need to have in this city for things to get better.

"They're kinda speaking out, that's what we need here in the community," Morris said. "The only way you can stop this violence is you've got to speak up."

According to Morris, the city is also working on building its recreation program to try to build relationships in the community.

"We're going to try to have festivals so we can try to bring people together to try to enjoy this area because this is a nice place to live," he said.

Right now, an arrest has been made in just one of the seven shootings, as well as the stolen gun case. Chief Calvin Hutchins says investigators are still working leads in each of the other cases.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.