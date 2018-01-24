Slippery Sam's water slide catches fire in Woolmarket

Images of the fire in Woolmarket on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo Source: WLOX)

What was originally dispatched as a small grass fire in Woolmarket turned out to be a waterslide engulfed in flames.

According to Battalion Chief Tony Murphy, the fire began in the grass and caught on to the deconstructed fiberglass slide.

Firefighters arrived at the scene around 1:40 p.m. and finished at around 3:30 pm.

The water slide was formerly used at the old Slippery Sam's location on West Beach in Biloxi, a fixture on the beachfront for decades.

The pieces were stored on private property.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

