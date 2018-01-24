Krewe of Diamondhead announces parade Grand Marshal

Neil Lollar, Hancock High's Head Football coach, will lead the Krewe of Diamonhead's 2018 Mardi Gras parade. (Photo Source: Kathryn Larsen)

Neil Lollar, Hancock High School’s head football coach, has been named the Grand Marshal of the Krewe of Diamondhead's annual Mardi Gras parade.

The festivities will begin on February 10, 2018 at noon in Diamondhead. Representatives describe this event as a family friendly, child oriented parade.

The Krewe of Diamondhead is the longest running Mardi Krewe in Diamondhead and is in its 43rd year.

Lollar has years of experience coaching youth in south Mississippi, preparing them for the next level of competition and education. His love for sports began on the playing fields and courts of small towns in north Mississippi.

He began his football coaching career as an assistant at Stone High School in Wiggins, Miss., and was soon working as the co-defensive coordinator for the Tomcats.

After four years with the Tomcats, Lollar accepted a position as an assistant football coach for the Hawks.

In 2017, Lollar was named the Hawks head coach. His first season leading the Hawks was one for the record books with an overall record of 10-3 and a district record of 6-1.

Lollar holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and a master’s degree in educational leadership from William Carey University.

He and his wife, April, have a seven-year-old son, Vaught.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.