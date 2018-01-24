Popps Ferry Bridge re-opened after three-car accident - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Popps Ferry Bridge re-opened after three-car accident

(Photo source: WLOX) (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Officials say Popps Ferry Bridge is now re-opened following a three-vehicle car accident earlier this afternoon.

Traffic is expected to move smoothly after a tow truck removed one of the involved cars away from the scene. 

The roads were reportedly backed up north and south bound lanes while police and fire worked to clear the wreck.

