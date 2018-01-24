Vancleave woman with gang ties sentenced in St. Martin kidnapping

The judge sentenced Emile to 30 years with 23 years to serve. The remainder time is to be served on Post Release Supervision. (Photo source: Jackson County Jail)

Sherry Lynn Emile, 30, of Vancleave was given a 30-year sentence, as well as other consequences, Tuesday after she pled guilty to one count of Conspiracy to Commit Kidnapping and one count of Kidnapping.

Emile pled guilty to the separate counts December 7, 2017.

A Circuit Court judge sentenced Emile on count one: Conspiracy to Commit Kidnapping to five years of Post Release Supervision, court costs, a $1,000 fine, and $150 to be paid to the victim’s compensation fund. On count two she was sentenced to 30 years, court costs, a $1,000 fine, and $150 to be paid to the victim’s compensation fund.

The judge sentenced Emile to 30 years with 23 years to serve. The remainder time is to be served on Post Release Supervision.

Jackson County deputies believe Emile and 6 others kidnapped a woman in St. Martin, held her against her will, and beat her for several hours. The 7 defendants are believed to have ties to the Simon City Royals street gang.

Assistant District Attorney Bill Barrett prosecuted the case.

He stated, “I commend the work of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department in investigating this case and identifying the street gang members involved in the violence and drug activity in Jackson County. The District Attorney’s office will continue to work with local and state law enforcement to deal with the problems these street gangs cause in this district.”

All seven defendants charged in this crime have pled guilty. Christopher Gray and Sherry Emile have been sentenced, and Shanna Cox, Nathaniel Etsinger, Jeremy Widel, Dylan Odom, and Malcolm McDaniel will be sentenced in the near future.

