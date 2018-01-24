Bay St. Louis man sentenced to federal prison for drug possession

Coles was sentenced to 65 months in federal prison followed by 5 years of supervised release (Photo source: WLOX)

Wednesday, a U.S. district judge sentenced Tony Coles, 40, of Bay St. Louis to serve 65 months in federal prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.

U.S Attorney Mike Hurst, Special Agent in Charge Stephen G. Azzam, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) New Orleans Field Division announced Coles was sentenced for the possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

He was also ordered to pay a $3,000 fine.

The DEA began an investigation when Coles was identified as a dealer of methamphetamine in the Hancock County area in 2015. While investigating, the DEA discovered Coles received large amounts of the drug and distributed it primarily in Bay St. Louis. On September 8, 2015 a DEA confidential source purchased 24.2 grams of methamphetamine from Coles in Pearlington.

Coles pled guilty to the federal charge October 24, 2017.

The case was investigated by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Shundral H. Cole.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.