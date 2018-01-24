Biloxi man sentenced to 151 months in prison for illegal firearms

Dandre Dshon Evans, 34, of Biloxi, was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison for illegally possessing firearms as a felon.

Last August, D’Iberville police officers responded to a domestic call at the home of Evans’ girlfriend. Officers then found Evans in possession of illegal drugs and a firearm, as well as a magazine to a second firearm that belonged to Evans.

After obtaining a search warrant, D'Iberville police returned to the residence and uncovered two additional loaded firearms.

Further evidence proved that Evans was in possesion of additional firearms, including an SKS rifle.

Reports say Evans was on state probation for drug offenses when he was arrested on these most recent charges. At that time, he faced a possible 30-year sentence in federal prison.

The court ordered that the 12.5 year sentence be served consecutive to his state probation revocation sentence. U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst announced the sentence on Jan. 24.

The case was investigated by the D’Iberville Police Department, Biloxi Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Assistant United States Attorney Annette Williams handled the prosecution.

