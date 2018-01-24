Donations come through for Ocean Springs food pantry

Kitchen manager Jill Leggett, right, accepts a donation for the Lord is My Help food pantry. (Photo source: WLOX)

A note was posted on Facebook telling people there was no food left at the Lord is My Help.

“The donations just haven’t been coming in like they were supposed to,” said kitchen manager Jill Leggett. “And then you’ve got more and more people who have fallen on hard times.”

The center’s food pantry was hit hard.

Earlier in the week, a board member said most of the shelves in the food pantry were empty. So, she put out a clarion call on social media. As a result, the food started coming in.

Leggett said every little bit helps.

“People have come in this morning,” she said. “They’re talking about, it’s not much. It is much because it’s more than what we had before they came in the door.”

And a lot of that “little bit” has been coming in.

“You’ve got to ask,” Leggett said. “You have not because you ask not.”

Mickey Williams donates regularly. But on this day, he felt there was more urgency.

“They feed so many people. They do it mobile, and they also do it here in person,” he said. “We just think it’s so worthwhile. We don’t have another organization like this in this community.”

The call for help has even opened the door for future volunteerism.

“It’s been on my heart for a while,” said donor Janet Bryant. “And so now maybe this is the opportunity. The path has been cleared, so we'll try to get in and get started.”

The pantry is a lifeline for people like Catrick Powell.

“Me and my father both live off his disability check,” she said. “So, this is a good source to come get meat because a lot of places don’t give protein.”

Leggett has no doubt the pantry and meal distribution service will continue.

“I know the more we give, the more comes back to us.”

Officials said because of the push, donations are actually above normal now for January.

