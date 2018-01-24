Safety is the top priority after latest school shooting

The school uses an elaborate video surveillance system as an additional tool to help ensure safety. (Photo source: WLOX)

Coast educators and students are still shocked by the latest mass school shooting at Marshall County High School in Kentucky. Two students were killed, and 18 others injured. A 15-year-old student is under arrest.

Student Lila Osman feels as if school shootings have become too commonplace in our country.

“We hear it so often now. It's not becoming regular, but it's not as shocking as it used to be which is the worst part. Because it shouldn't be something that we're used to at this point,” Osman stated.

According to student Kansas Carter, Students now should keep a close eye on everything and always be ready.

“You have to be aware of your surroundings. And just have faith that the school is protecting you and that danger is not going to happen.”

See something, say something has never been more important for Superintendent Bonita Coleman.

“We've been very fortunate in the fact that our students trust us, the adults in the system, that if they see something, they immediately report it,” Coleman said.

Lamenda Hase, a teacher at Ocean Springs High School, felt a need to talk things through with her class.

“We talk about current events a lot: how do we handle it, how would you handle it, and how does it make you feel,” Hase explained.

School resource officers play an important role in student safety by walking the halls and looking for anything out of place. Robert Sidaway explains they also have other tools.

“We have several protocols here at the school for safety purposes. We have an elaborate video surveillance system. The entry and exit points are very established.”

Jacob Dykes, the assistant principal, believes counseling is a solution for troubled individuals who commit these horrible acts.

“Depending on what the counselors see and identify, they work with the administrators and the school resource officer to make sure to provide whatever is appropriate for the need of that student.”

The Ocean Springs School District employs six highly trained full-time resource officers. Two are stationed at the high school each day. In addition to this, students and faculty members are required to carry ID badges at all times during school hours.

