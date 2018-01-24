Ocean Springs parents voice concerns about speeders in school zones

Leah Vasquez walks her son to school at Pecan Park Elementary almost every morning, but lately, she's noticed a big problem.

"A lot of people come into the zone. They don't actually stop to see the blinking lights that kids are there. And you know, kids will randomly walk everywhere" she said.

Vasquez said she's noticed drivers going well above the school zone's 15 miles per hour speed limit. Those speeding drivers have her concerned about the safety of her son and others.

It's the reason why parent Sara Williams now drives her kids to school.

"People are flying," Williams said. "I really like to take my kids down to Stadium Park and walk, but lately we haven't been able to do that because people are flying. So, it's actually super scary."

She hopes one-day drivers will get the message and slow down.

And for those who don't, Ocean Springs police are taking action. After receiving several complaints like Williams’, police now have more patrols in the area, and they say they have no tolerance for those who refuse to follow the law.

"Unfortunately, some of them end up with speeding citations," said Sgt. Steven Dye. "Like I said, we do take it very seriously in our school zones. So, we do strictly enforce our speed limits."

"When officers are out here, everybody does what they're supposed to do. It's when they're not out here that we have a problem with the speeding, and the U-Turns, and cutting each other off in the lanes, and stuff like that," said Chris Lebatard, principal of Pecan Park Elementary.

Parents are hoping drivers will continue to follow the law, even without the police enforcement.

"Our children's safety does come first. Let's face it. That's what matters," said Trevor Smith.

The fine for speeding in a school zone is $360.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.