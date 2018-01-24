Teens learn to make smarter choices during statewide rally

First Lady Deborah Bryant was one of the speakers (Source: WLOX)

More than a thousand teens from across the state learned about making smarter choices during the Healthy Teens for a Better Mississippi Rally on Wednesday.

Families First for Mississippi hosted the event at the convention center in Biloxi.

Guest speakers talked to the teens on topics such as: cyberbullying, traffic safety, and goal setting. First Lady of Mississippi Deborah Bryant was also included as a speaker.

The rally is part of Governor Phil Bryant's initiative to promote smart choices amongst teens.

"If I could hug every one of them today, I would. If I could just tell them that they really mean so much to me and the governor. And that we hope that they have the best future ever," said Deborah Bryant, First Lady of Mississippi.

"We are leading the way to educate teens and advocate for teens to make smart choices. We know that having teens that make great decisions, helps us have a great Mississippi," said Liz Ketchum, State Director for Healthy Teens for a Better Mississippi.

Other speakers included Marcus Dupree and Ted DiBiase, Jr.

