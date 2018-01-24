Autopsy shows Biloxi woman was killed by car, but questions remain

An autopsy report shows Erin Hamilton was alive before she was hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning.

D'Iberville Police Lieutenant Jason King said the 32-year-old Biloxi woman was killed by crushing injuries consistent with being struck by a single vehicle.

A driver reported running over a person who was lying in the middle of Cypress Drive around 4:21am Sunday. When first responders arrived, Hamilton was pronounced dead, but it wasn't clear if she was dead before the vehicle hit her, or if she was just unconscious in the roadway. They now have that answer.

Investigators are still waiting on the results of the toxicology report, which will give them a better idea of why she may have been passed out. But getting those results from the Mississippi Crime Lab could take up to several weeks

Authorities are still searching for anyone with information about the last few hours of Hamilton's life. If you know of her whereabouts the evening of Saturday, January 20, and/or the morning of Sunday, January 21, should call the D’Iberville Police Department at (228) 396-4252 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898.

