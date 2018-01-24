WLOX Editorials: Kindness Challenge spreads positive lesson

At schools in South Mississippi, teachers are teaching English, math, science, and a host of subjects. But many are also working in to the lesson plans; compassion, respect, being positive and an overall emphasis on how we treat one another.
It's part of a nationwide effort; the Great Kindness Challenge. There are already positive results.. A 4th Grader says, "You want others to treat you the way you want to be treated".
This reminds us of a concept advanced a long time ago. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you, he Golden Rule.
It was a good rule two thousand years ago and we a glad to see schools think it's a good rule today.
That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.
Rick Williams
WLOX-TV General Manager
