WLOX Editorial: Kindness Challenge spreads positive lesson

At schools in South Mississippi, teachers are teaching English, math, science, and a host of subjects. But many are also working in to the lesson plans; compassion, respect, being positive and an overall emphasis on how we treat one another.

It's part of a nationwide effort; the Great Kindness Challenge. There are already positive results. A 4th Grader says, "You want others to treat you the way you want to be treated."

This reminds us of a concept advanced a long time ago. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you, the Golden Rule.

It was a good rule two thousand years ago and we are glad to see schools think it's a good rule today.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

