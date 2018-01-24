WLOX Editorial: Think safety while enjoying Mardi Gras

Carnival season is in full swing here on the Gulf Coast. There are balls, parades, all kinds of throws, the costumes, all those king cakes. Tens of thousands are taking part in the fun. Celebration and fun, that what it's supposed to be.

With so many people celebrating at the same time, the chances of an accident or some bad seed temporarily spoiling the fun increase. As you celebrate, don't forget to be accident conscience, beware of your surroundings and look out for your neighbor whether you're just watching or throwing or catching the purple, green and gold beads.

We want you to be safe during this carnival season and injury free when all this settles down after Fat Tuesday.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

