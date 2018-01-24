Victim identified in D'Iberville car accident

Harrison County Deputy Coroner identified Eva Drummer, 60, of Biloxi as the victim who was killed in a car accident late Tuesday night.

The accident happened at the intersection of Brodie Road and Goodman Road.

The coroner confirmed Drummer died from injuries sustained when her vehicle hit another vehicle and then a utility pole around 10:50 p.m. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

Her official cause of death is blunt force trauma.

Lt. Jason King with the D'Iberville Police Department said a Ford Taurus was heading west when the driver hit the curve, slammed into another car, and hit a power pole. Drummer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Damage to the power pole caused an outage in the area. Crews blocked off the intersection and began repairs overnight. Around 5 a.m. only 45 customers remained without power. Brodie Road was shortly closed after the accident but has since been reopened.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.