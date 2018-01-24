Victim identified in D'Iberville car accident

A three-vehicle car accident is causing major delays on Popps Ferry Bridge in Biloxi.More >>
A three-vehicle car accident is causing major delays on Popps Ferry Bridge in Biloxi.More >>
Sherry Lynn Emile, 30, of Vancleave was given a 30-year sentence, as well as other consequences, Tuesday after she pled guilty to one count of Conspiracy to Commit Kidnapping and one count of Kidnapping.More >>
Sherry Lynn Emile, 30, of Vancleave was given a 30-year sentence, as well as other consequences, Tuesday after she pled guilty to one count of Conspiracy to Commit Kidnapping and one count of Kidnapping.More >>
Wednesday, a U.S. district judge sentenced Tony Coles, 40, of Bay St. Louis to serve 65 months in federal prison followed by 5 years of supervised release. U.S Attorney Mike Hurst, Special Agent in Charge Stephen G. Azzam, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) New Orleans Field Division announced Coles was sentenced for the possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.More >>
Wednesday, a U.S. district judge sentenced Tony Coles, 40, of Bay St. Louis to serve 65 months in federal prison followed by 5 years of supervised release. U.S Attorney Mike Hurst, Special Agent in Charge Stephen G. Azzam, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) New Orleans Field Division announced Coles was sentenced for the possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.More >>
Dandre Dshon Evans, 34, of Biloxi, was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison for illegally possessing firearms as a felon.More >>
Dandre Dshon Evans, 34, of Biloxi, was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison for illegally possessing firearms as a felon.More >>
More than a thousand teens from across the state learned about making smarter choices during the Healthy Teens for a Better Mississippi Rally on Wednesday.More >>
More than a thousand teens from across the state learned about making smarter choices during the Healthy Teens for a Better Mississippi Rally on Wednesday.More >>
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.More >>
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.More >>
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.More >>
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.More >>
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.More >>
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.More >>
Police say the investigation will look into whether or not the boy’s parents may have owned a gun he had access to, and if so, they could face charges.More >>
Police say the investigation will look into whether or not the boy’s parents may have owned a gun he had access to, and if so, they could face charges.More >>
Commuters sitting at an intersection in Escambia County, Florida, Monday afternoon found the silence of waiting for the traffic signal to turn green broken by rapid gunfire, and the entire scary ordeal was caught on dashcam video.More >>
Commuters sitting at an intersection in Escambia County, Florida, Monday afternoon found the silence of waiting for the traffic signal to turn green broken by rapid gunfire, and the entire scary ordeal was caught on dashcam video.More >>
A month after a scathing audit raised questions about whether Louisiana’s former top cop had broken the law while serving as the head of State Police, retired Col. Mike Edmonson has issued a follow-up response.More >>
A month after a scathing audit raised questions about whether Louisiana’s former top cop had broken the law while serving as the head of State Police, retired Col. Mike Edmonson has issued a follow-up response.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the deceased suspect in Tuesday morning's officer-involved shooting as 20-year-old Ricky Jerome Boyd.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the deceased suspect in Tuesday morning's officer-involved shooting as 20-year-old Ricky Jerome Boyd.More >>
On Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Karson Bailey Whitesell was shot. Whitesell died at the scene, the coroner said.More >>
On Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Karson Bailey Whitesell was shot. Whitesell died at the scene, the coroner said.More >>
A Hoover High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave over allegations of a racial slur used Friday.More >>
A Hoover High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave over allegations of a racial slur used Friday.More >>