Crash kills one person, knocks out power

One person was killed after a car accident late Tuesday night. It happened at the intersection of Brodie Road and Goodman Road. According to D'Iberville Police a Ford Taurus was headed west bound when the driver hit the curve, slammed into another car and hit a power pole. AMR pronounced the driver of the Ford Taurus dead on the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Damage to the power pole cause an outage in the area. Crews blocked off the intersection and began repairs overnight. Police say Brodie road should reopen around 5:00 Wednesday morning.



Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.