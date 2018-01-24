Gulfport claims the Region 8-6A boys and girls titles by beating rival Biloxi & other scores

Gulfport battled arch-rival Biloxi at the Herb Tuesday night. The Lady Admirals dominated the Lady Indians 5-0. Gulfport junior Julia Penny led the Lady Admirals (11-5-4) with four goals. Gulfport closed out regular season play with a perfect 7-0 Region 8-6A record. The Lady Indians (13-6-1) dropped to 4-3 in the region and will crack the playoffs in two weeks with their second-place finish.

The Gulfport boys team secured the Region 8-6A championship with a 2-0 win over Biloxi. Joe Morales placed the ball in front of the Indians net where Admirals teammate Miguel Hernandez kicked home the games first goal with under two-minutes remaining in the first half. Gulfport (13-4-3) added another goal in the second half. Biloxi (13-5-3) dropped to 5 and 1, tied with Gulfport, but the Admirals scored more goals to win the title. Both teams advance to the playoffs in two weeks.

The Pass Christian Lady Pirates captured their fourth consecutive Region 8-4A soccer title following a 5-2 win over Bay High. The Tigers won the boys championship with a double-overtime 4-2 win over the Pirates.

The Ocean Springs Greyhounds (14-5-2) defeated Pascagoula 4-0 to close out the regular season with a perfect 7-0 Region 7-6A record.

The Ocean Springs Lady Greyhounds (13-6-2) also completed a perfect region record with an 8-0 victory over the Lady Panthers.

Our sympathy goes out to Ocean Springs High School Athletic Director Mark Hubbard. His wife lost her courageous battle with cancer.

