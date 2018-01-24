Harrison Central Red Rebelettes end the Gulfport Lady Admirals win streak & other scores

The Gulfport Lady Admirals basketball team under first-year head coach Brooke Glass entered the Region 8-6A clash with rival Harrison Central having won 8 straight games. Before a good crowd on hand at Bert Jenkins Gymnasium both the Red Rebelettes and Lady Admirals weren't at the top of their game consistently turning the ball over.

Harrison Central would settle down and grabbed a 10-5 first quarter lead. Gulfport didn't score its first basket until 2:34 remaining in the first quarter. Alexandria Woodberry grabbed her own offensive rebound and got the put back.

Coach Nancy Ladner and her Red Rebelettes would pull away with Mississippi Dandy Dozen selection Chyna Allen netting 20 points in the 53-32 win.

Harrison Central (13-6) improved to 3-2 in the Region standings, tied with the Lady Admirals (14-6).

Biloxi (13-9) traveled to Moss Point in a non-region game and dropped a 48-44 decision to the Lady Tigers (12-9). Biloxi entertains Hancock (17-5, 1-3) in a Region 8-6A clash Friday night at 6:00. The Lady Indians are 2 and 2 in the region standings. This will be a big game for both Biloxi and the Lady Hawks.

The Pass Christian Lady Pirates (19-6) clipped the East Central Lady Hornets (10-9) 43-40. The Lady Hornets dropped to 1& 4 in the Region 8-4A standings. The Lady Pirates, already wrapped up the Region title and travel to Moss Point Friday night at 6:00. The Lady Tigers occupy second-place in the region with 4 wins and 1 loss.

St. Martin (19-3) took care of business with rival D'Iberville Tuesday night posting a 63-36 win. The Yellow Jackets remain unbeaten at 5-0 in the Region 7-6A ranks. The Lady Warriors (8-11) fell to 0 and 4 in the region.

Christian Collegiate beat Resurrection 39-20.

The Harrison Central Red Rebels (15-6) pulled away from Gulfport (10-12) late in the fourth quarter to post a 65-55 victory. Coach Boo Hardy and his Red Rebels remain unbeaten in the Region 8-6A standings.

Biloxi traveled to Moss Point and returned home with a 53-27 win. The 21-1 Indians host Hancock 7:30 p.m. Friday. Everyone will be looking forward to February 2 when the Indians will entertain Harrison Central in a big Region showdown. The Indians lone setback was to the Red Rebels 60-55 on January 12 in Lyman.

D'Iberville upended St. Martin 57-49. Resurrection beat Christian Collegiate 54-28. St. Patrick coasted to an 87-57 win over Perry Central.

Bay High head coach Randy McCrory picked up career win 100 Tuesday night leading his Tigers past Long Beach 58-51. Pass Christian pulled away from East Central for a 62-41 victory.

