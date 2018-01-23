Wiggins firefighters rescue dogs from house fire

The dogs were rescued from this house. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Photo source: Wiggins Fire Department)

The Wiggins Fire Department rescued two dogs from a house fire Tuesday.

At around 3 p.m. Wiggins firefighters responded to heavy smoke and fire coming from a large, one-story house. Firefighters reported the fire started towards the back of the house and was in the attic upon their arrival.

According to WFD, firefighters were able to get inside the house where they attempted to extinguish the flames. While in the residence, firefighters found three dogs that had been overcome by smoke from the fire. They were able to remove the dogs from the residence: two of the dogs received oxygen at the scene, but one was declared deceased.

The Wiggins Fire Department reported that the dogs were treated on the scene by the Wiggins Fire Department and Stone County ambulance EMTs. Then they were transported by a Wiggins Police Department Animal Control officer to a local veterinarian for further care.

WFD was able to bring the fire under control after about an hour at the scene. The house is reported to have heavy heat, smoke, and water damage.

No one was home when the fire started, and no injuries have been reported.

The Wiggins Fire Department received help from the Stone County Fire Services during the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

