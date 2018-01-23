Pascagoula residents want to see changes for the future of the city

Some residents have their own plans they would like to see implemented for the city of Pascagoula. (Photo source: WLOX)

Tuesday night, Pascagoula Mayor Dane Maxwell will deliver his first State of the City Address.

Some topics of discussion will be current and future city projects, finances, efforts in promoting the city, and legislative issues.

However, some residents expressed other concerns before the meeting.

In Pascagoula, Market Street has become a main concern for some business owners. A portion of the street has been re-paved, but not the entire street. Some business owners see that as a top priority. Caleb Turner works at a store on Market Street.

“I think it needs to happen all the way down. It makes it easier for people and it is pretty bumpy still on the south side of Market Street. And that way people won't mind taking their expensive vehicles and getting down the road and not have to worry about [their] alignment coming out,” Turner explained.

In addition to the concern over Market Street, some residents are also concerned with better promotion for local establishments. Business owner Christina Bates had an idea how this can be achieved.

“I feel like right now, with the way social media is going, we can promote it on social media, on Anchor Square Facebook page, on the city of Pascagoula's Facebook page.”

When it comes to attracting more businesses to Pascagoula, some residents believe the key is people. Business owner John Gaffney thinks the population of the city has been a problem for several years.

“Well, I'd like to see us get our population back. We have been down population-wise ever since Katrina. And because of that, I think that will help bring our economy back,” Gaffney said.

An increase in population is a possibility with new housing plans going up on the waterfront and an increased use of the city's parking garage.

For resident Micah Nelson, recreation is important.

“We just really want good parks and things for the kids to do, stuff for the kids.”

Alison Bosarge shared this interest.

“We need more family recreation. More cleanliness, keep our rivers and sidewalks and everything clean because of the environment.”

Resident Vincent Beckham expressed his concerns with utilizing the most out of every dollar that comes from taxpayers.

“We're spending too much money on maintenance around in this place. There are too many people that don't do a thing in the world but just stand around. We need somebody to put them to work.”

The State of the City Address is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

