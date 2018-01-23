Multiple fires reported in South Mississippi

This afternoon, first responders from multiple agencies across South Mississippi responded to numerous fires.

One of those fires was in Jackson County just north of exit 50 on Cook Road. D'Iberville Fire assisted Jackson County Fire Services and Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Authorities were called to help with that fire shortly after 2 p.m.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said there is another fire in Vancleave that crews are battling, as well. The exact location of that fire is unknown.

We do not know of any road closures at this time.

The Mississippi Forestry Commission also confirmed they are battling a wildfire in the southern part of George County. According to the MFC, they saw an uptick in action last weekend, responding to a total of 50 fires since Saturday.

The Forestry Commission said the fires were a result of Mississippi's record-setting winter weather conditions, which recently killed grass and vegetation across the state. That, combined with windy conditions, is causing drier conditions more suitable for grass fires.

We will continue to update this information as new details become available.

