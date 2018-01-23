Route 32 ridership growing, affected by winter weather

It's been a little over a month since a brand-new bus route was introduced in Biloxi.

Route 32, a 45-minute route, takes riders from Popp's Ferry Road to Motsie Road.

In the first couple of weeks of its 6-month demonstration period, the weather has had a big impact on ridership numbers.

Coast Transit Authority Director Kevin Coggin said some days the route sees as many as 50 riders a day, and on other days as few as 15 riders.

Coggin said the goal is an average of 7 passengers per hour.

"If we're close to averaging 7 passengers an hour, my recommendation would be to continue it longer to see if we can build it, sustain it, get a little bit more data, a little bit more experience under it. But, it would need to be somewhere close to 7 before I even recommend continuing it to the city," he said.

Coggin said besides numbers, they'll also look at the needs of those who use the service.

At the 4-month mark, CTA will present an update to the Biloxi City Council.

The route runs 6 days a week.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.