Longtime WLOX Sports Director AJ Giardina announces retirement plans

One of the top reasons AJ made the decision to retire in July is to spend more time with family, including his wife and grandkids. (Photo source: AJ Giardina/Facebook)

AJ's partner on the sports desk these days is Patrick Clay, but many other sportscasters have had a chance to share this spotlight with him over the years. (Photo source: WLOX)

AJ Giardina plans to officially retire on July 2, 2018. On that date, he will surpass 39-years at WLOX and 44-years in the broadcasting business. (Photo source: WLOX)

If you grew up playing or watching sports in South Mississippi over the last few decades, there's a good chance you've seen AJ Giardina at a game. And everyone knows that distinctive "Hello, everybody..." that begins every one of his sportscasts on TV. But soon he'll be saying "Goodbye, everybody" and going to games as a fan instead of a reporter.

Monday night, AJ made public his plans to officially retire on July 2, 2018. On that date, he will surpass 39-years at WLOX and 44-years in the broadcasting business.

"Over the past few months, I have discussed my future with my wife, Virginia. At first, I decided to try and reach 40-years of employment here at WLOX and 45-years in the business," AJ wrote. "That decision came to an end when my grandkids wanted to know why I always had to go to work and miss special occasions, especially during the Christmas holidays. That's the nature of the broadcasting business. We have to cover the news 24/7."

AJ will be 67 in August, and those of us who work with him daily will tell you he's always been one of the hardest working people in the newsroom. Besides covering sports for South Mississippi, AJ also handles the station's Action Reports.

In the days after Hurricane Katrina, WLOX received numerous calls from viewers complaining about contractors not finishing work they were paid to do. AJ decided to go after them and became a voice for the little guy. His work earned him the Howard K. Lett Newsperson of the Year award in 2007. And in 2011 he was inducted into the Associated Press Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

In 1996, he was honored with the Lindsey Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award In Sportscasting and the 2002 Distinguished American Award presented by the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame.

"I will have much more to say about my years here at WLOX as July 2 approaches," AJ wrote Monday night. "I can say this...'The best years of my life have been spent here at WLOX!'"

Congrats sir. You are the consummate professional and the love you have given so many Gulf Coast athletes over the years is unparalleled. I will miss you on Friday nights most of all! — Bill Glenn (@goulaglenn) January 23, 2018

Wow! I grew up watching A.J. Congrats on a great career. Enjoy retirement! — TammieFerg (@tammieferg) January 23, 2018

Thanks A.J. for your dedication and service to WLOX sports and the community! pic.twitter.com/tbsN5RgcIP — Davy Lyons (@LyonsDavy) January 23, 2018

Congrats on a great career. Thanks for being a great ambassador for south Mississippi. I remember you covering my high school in 1979. Good luck in retirement — thomas Miller (@tamiller1979) January 23, 2018

Congrats @AJGiardinaWLOX on a fantastic career! Thanks for what you do covering HS sports and promoting young people & the coaches that encourage them! — Forrest Williams (@CoachFWilliams) January 23, 2018

The man, the myth, the legend. I appreciate the heads up but I will believe it when I see it. You will be missed if you do... — Bobby Trosclair (@btros12) January 23, 2018

Thank you for your unbelievable dedication to South Mississippi Sports! You will be missed!!! — Charlie Pavlus (@CoachPav) January 23, 2018



