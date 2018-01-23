Gang members convicted for kidnapping, robbing servicemen

Two members of the Simon City Royals gang will spend the next 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping and robbing two servicemen.

Colton Delaughter, 27, and William Stockstill, 24, pleaded guilty Monday to the charges, which stem from an incident that happened Feb. 17, 2017. Authorities say the two Picayune natives kidnapped two sailors in the U.S. Navy from the parking garage at the Beau Rivage Casino, holding them at gunpoint. The two servicemen were stationed in Pensacola and were vacationing in Biloxi at the time.

Delaughter and Stockstill forced the men into their rental car and took their cell phones so they couldn't call for help. The pair then drove the victims to a gas station in Pass Christian and forced them to withdraw cash from an ATM and buy snacks and drinks. When they approached the cashier at the store, one of the victims wrote "help me" and "gun" on his receipt when he signed for his credit card purchase. After giving the receipt back to the clerk, Delaughter and Stockstill grew suspicious and quickly forced the men back into the car. The clerk at the store immediately called the police.

Delaughter and Stockstill then drove the victims to the Hollywood Casino in Bay St. Louis, where they forced them to withdraw more money from the ATM. After leaving the casino, the defendants left the victims on the side of the road, north of I-10 in Hancock County. The victims were able to flag down a car and call police.

The defendants were quickly identified by authorities using surveillance video and photo lineups. Delaughter was arrested in Carriere the following day while still in possession of the rental car. Stockstill was arrested later that same day in Richland.

According to prosecutors, both Delaughter and Stockstill were known members of the Simon City Royals. Because of the nature of the armed robbery charge, each of the men will serve every day of their 25 year sentenced.

"These convictions are the result of the victims' ability to maintain their composure in this case, their ability to alert the gas station clerk and the hard work of the case detectives," said District Attorney Joel Smith. "We will not tolerate violence to tourists or residents of the Mississippi coast."

Both Biloxi and Pass Christian police departments assisted with the investigation.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.