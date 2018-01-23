Gang members convicted for kidnapping, robbing servicemen

A mistrial has been declared in the case of a former prison nurse in George County charged with manslaughter.More >>
A mistrial has been declared in the case of a former prison nurse in George County charged with manslaughter.More >>
Mobile Police recovered a stolen car Tuesday a short time after an early-morning pursuit ended at the Mississippi state line.More >>
Mobile Police recovered a stolen car Tuesday a short time after an early-morning pursuit ended at the Mississippi state line.More >>
Everyone knows that distinctive "Hello, everybody..." that begins every one of AJ Giardina's sportscasts on TV. But soon he'll be saying "Goodbye, everybody" and going to games as a fan instead of a reporter. Monday night, AJ made public his plans to officially retire in July.More >>
Everyone knows that distinctive "Hello, everybody..." that begins every one of AJ Giardina's sportscasts on TV. But soon he'll be saying "Goodbye, everybody" and going to games as a fan instead of a reporter. Monday night, AJ made public his plans to officially retire in July.More >>
The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has overturned a pair of charges and remanded another to a lower court in the conviction of Hattiesburg Pastor Kenneth Fairley. After a six-day trial, in September 2016, Fairley was found guilty by a jury of his peers on charges of conspiracy to commit theft of government money and two counts of receiving, retaining, concealing or converting money that belonged to the government, all relating to the government agency of Housing and Ur...More >>
The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has overturned a pair of charges and remanded another to a lower court in the conviction of Hattiesburg Pastor Kenneth Fairley. After a six-day trial, in September 2016, Fairley was found guilty by a jury of his peers on charges of conspiracy to commit theft of government money and two counts of receiving, retaining, concealing or converting money that belonged to the government, all relating to the government agency of Housing and Ur...More >>
Two members of the Simon City Royals gang will spend the next 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping and robbing two servicemen. CMore >>
Two members of the Simon City Royals gang will spend the next 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping and robbing two servicemen. CMore >>
A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.More >>
A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.More >>
The 5-year-old's parents say she is in a lot of pain but is doing well.More >>
The 5-year-old's parents say she is in a lot of pain but is doing well.More >>
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.More >>
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.More >>
Authorities are reporting one person was killed and others were wounded Tuesday in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.More >>
Authorities are reporting one person was killed and others were wounded Tuesday in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.More >>
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.More >>
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.More >>
The family of a 20-year-old woman and mother is coping with her loss after she was found shot to death at a Myrtle Beach motel overnight.More >>
The family of a 20-year-old woman and mother is coping with her loss after she was found shot to death at a Myrtle Beach motel overnight.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.More >>
Ashley Morrow was planning a wedding to her boyfriend of 11 years when she received devastating news.More >>
Ashley Morrow was planning a wedding to her boyfriend of 11 years when she received devastating news.More >>
Officials say five people are presumed dead after an explosion at an Oklahoma oil rig Monday, and that efforts are underway to recover their bodies at the site.More >>
Officials say five people are presumed dead after an explosion at an Oklahoma oil rig Monday, and that efforts are underway to recover their bodies at the site.More >>
The wholesale street value of the heroin is approximately $2 million. The retail street value of the heroin is approximately $10 million.More >>
The wholesale street value of the heroin is approximately $2 million. The retail street value of the heroin is approximately $10 million.More >>