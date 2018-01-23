Gulfport officer remains in serious but stable condition following crash

A Gulfport officer is recovering after a man driving a stolen vehicle crashed into his patrol car Monday night.

Gulfport Police Department said Tuesday that Officer Luis Garcia remains in serious but stable condition. Officer Garcia is a ten year veteran of the Gulfport Police Department and is currently assigned to the patrol division.

Authorities say the crash happened when officers tried to stop a stolen 2014 Chevrolet Express van that was driven by 18 year old Eli Daniel Bosworth. While being pursued, thee teenager reportedly sped up, turning south onto Three Rivers Road.

Officer Garcia had set up his vehicle as a barricade at the intersection of Creosote and Three Rivers Roads in an effort to help keep the public safe. While fleeing from the officers, Bosworth slammed into Garcia's patrol car. He was arrested at the scene of the accident and is now charged with felony eluding and motor vehicle theft.

Officer Garcia is still in the hospital, where he is receiving evaluations and treatment for his injuries. No other information has been released at this time about the type of injuries he received.

A Facebook page, Prayers for Officer Luis Garcia, has been set up to offer support to the veteran officer. On Tuesday, Gulfport Police Department released a statement, saying, "We would like to thank our community for their overwhelming response and support. We have received questions regarding donations to assist Officer Garcia and his family. We will address the offer of donations at a later time."

Authorities are also asking any witnesses to the incident to contact Gulfport Police Department at 228-896-5959.

