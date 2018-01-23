Woman, child held hostage in Lucedale; suspect in custody

A woman and a child in George County are safe after reportedly being kidnapped and held hostage last weekend in Lucedale.

The woman filed a report with the police on Sunday morning, telling officers that she and her eight year old son had just escaped from the home of her boyfriend, John Douglas II.

According to the victim, Douglas tied her and the child to the couch on Friday afternoon, threatening to kill them if they tried to move. She said he also threatened to stab them and bury their bodies together if they did not comply with his wishes.

After fleeing Douglas' home, the woman went straight to Lucedale Police Department. Officers obtained a search warrant and went to Douglas' address where they found evidence that backed up the woman's report, including a rope tied in a slipknot on the couch and a large clump of hair.

Authorities said the child and mother both received non-life threatening injuries, including multiple bruises on the child's legs and face. Child Protective Services were contacted by authorities and are now conducting their own investigation, in addition to the investigation by police.

Douglas was taken into custody and is now charged with two counts of kidnapping, child abuse and domestic violence. He is being held at George County Regional Correctional Facility.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Lucedale Police Department at 601-947-3261.

