LIVE ON GMM: New details on crash involving Gulfport cop

NEW DEVELOPMENTS: A Gulfport teen is now facing charges after a car crash that sent a Gulfport police officer to the hospital in serious condition Monday night. Jonathan Brannan is live on Good Morning Mississippi with the latest information.

Meteorologist Wesley Williams says to expect drier and cooler conditions to move in today with our next chance of rain arriving later this week. Get his full forecast now on GMM.

Click HERE to watch GMM live from your smartphone or mobile device.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.