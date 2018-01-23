LIVE ON GMM: New details on crash involving Gulfport cop - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

LIVE ON GMM: New details on crash involving Gulfport cop

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
Connect

NEW DEVELOPMENTS: A Gulfport teen is now facing charges after a car crash that sent a Gulfport police officer to the hospital in serious condition Monday night. Jonathan Brannan is live on Good Morning Mississippi with the latest information.

Meteorologist Wesley Williams says to expect drier and cooler conditions to move in today with our next chance of rain arriving later this week. Get his full forecast now on GMM.

Click HERE to watch GMM live from your smartphone or mobile device.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Update: Teen charged in crash involving Gulfport police officer

    Update: Teen charged in crash involving Gulfport police officer

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 6:54 AM EST2018-01-23 11:54:09 GMT
    Eli Daniel Bosworth, 18, is charged with motor vehicle theft and felony fleeing and eluding. (Photo source: Gulfport Police Dept.)Eli Daniel Bosworth, 18, is charged with motor vehicle theft and felony fleeing and eluding. (Photo source: Gulfport Police Dept.)

    A Gulfport police officer is on the way to the hospital with serious injuries Monday night after an accident at Three Rivers Road and Creosote Road.

    More >>

    A Gulfport police officer is on the way to the hospital with serious injuries Monday night after an accident at Three Rivers Road and Creosote Road.

    More >>

  • Friends hope no foul play in death investigation

    Friends hope no foul play in death investigation

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 6:54 AM EST2018-01-23 11:54:09 GMT
    A friend described Erin as a religious woman, a good mother, and outgoing.(Photo source: Facebook)A friend described Erin as a religious woman, a good mother, and outgoing.(Photo source: Facebook)

    Erin Hamilton's body was run over by a car, but the driver told police she was already lying in the street. Police say the circumstances surrounding her death are suspicious.

    More >>

    Erin Hamilton's body was run over by a car, but the driver told police she was already lying in the street. Police say the circumstances surrounding her death are suspicious.

    More >>

  • Possible change to Waveland vehicle take home policy could impact police officers

    Possible change to Waveland vehicle take home policy could impact police officers

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 12:02 AM EST2018-01-23 05:02:07 GMT
    The city is planning on making changes to its take home policy. (Photo source: WLOX News)The city is planning on making changes to its take home policy. (Photo source: WLOX News)

    Full-time Waveland city workers, primarily police officers, who take-home vehicles outside of the city limits could see a change to the city's policy soon. City leaders said the current policy is antiquated and needs to be rewritten into something that would benefit both the officers and the taxpayers.

    More >>

    Full-time Waveland city workers, primarily police officers, who take-home vehicles outside of the city limits could see a change to the city's policy soon. City leaders said the current policy is antiquated and needs to be rewritten into something that would benefit both the officers and the taxpayers.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly