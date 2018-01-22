Friends hope no foul play in death investigation

D'Iberville Police are investigating what they're calling a suspicious death. Erin Hamilton's body was run over by a car, but the driver told police she was already lying in the street. Police say the circumstances surrounding her death are suspicious.

"It really makes me kind of sick to my stomach to think that somebody could hurt someone for probably no reason. I don't know what happened, but she was such a good person," said William Neely.

Hamilton was just 32 years old.

"She was one of those girls that everyone loved, and when she walked into a room, she just kind of lit it up and she just had that energy. Everyone wanted to be around her," said Neely.

William Neely said he met Hamilton years ago through a mutual friend. He described her as a religious woman, a good mother, and outgoing. Not long ago, they exchanged messages on Facebook.

"She said I love you and I miss you and I said I love you and I miss you, too. And that was our last exchange, which is a nice thing to know that was the last thing I said to her," said Neely.

Neely said he's heard rumors about where Hamilton may have been hours before she was found. He's just hoping there was no foul play, but he's trusting the police to find out what happened to her and why.

"I just really hope, if someone did do this to her and they're brought to justice if we found out how she got there and what happened,” said Neely.

If you have any information on Hamilton's whereabouts on the evening of Saturday, January 20, 2018, and/or the morning of Sunday, January 21 you're asked to contact the D'Iberville Police Department at (228) 396-4252.

Copyright WLOX 2018. All rights reserved.