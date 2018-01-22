Update: Teen charged in crash involving Gulfport police officer - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Update: Teen charged in crash involving Gulfport police officer

Eli Daniel Bosworth, 18, is charged with motor vehicle theft and felony fleeing and eluding. (Photo source: Gulfport Police Dept.) Eli Daniel Bosworth, 18, is charged with motor vehicle theft and felony fleeing and eluding. (Photo source: Gulfport Police Dept.)
A Gulfport police officer is seriously injured after an accident involving a patrol car and a stolen vehicle. (Photo Source: WLOX) A Gulfport police officer is seriously injured after an accident involving a patrol car and a stolen vehicle. (Photo Source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

A Gulfport teen is facing charges after a car crash that sent a Gulfport police officer to the hospital in serious condition Monday night.

According to a release from the police department, 18-year-old Eli Daniel Bosworth is charged with motor vehicle theft and felony fleeing and eluding. Investigators say Bosworth was driving a stolen 2014 Chevrolet Express van in the area of Highway 49 and Crossroads Parkway.

When police tried to stop the van, Bosworth reportedly sped up, turning south onto Three Rivers Road. According to police, the officer stopped following Bosworth due to his speed, but the teen crashed into a second police car driving through the intersection of Creosote Road and Three Rivers Road. Officers arrested Bosworth at the scene of the accident.

Harrison County Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray set bonds for Bosworth at $100,000 for felony fleeing and eluding and $50,000 for motor vehicle theft. He was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility.

The police officer was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

