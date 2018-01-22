WLOX Editorial: Tell your state legislators to, 'do the right thing'

The Mississippi State Legislature is back in session and as usual a fight is brewing over money. Still unresolved is what to do with $750 million coming from BP over 17 years because of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil disaster.

To the people here on the coast, there is no question that all of the money should be spent on projects in South Mississippi. But so far, the powers in Jackson and the rest of the state won't agree to that.

There is movement, the State Senate passed a bill this week to put the money aside for coastal projects only. That sounds good but last year, a similar bill died in the State House.

This money can help the economy of South Mississippi and it certainly belongs here. Contact your legislators and tell them to do the right thing and keep the money here.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

