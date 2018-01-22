Forrest Williams stepping down as Long Beach football coach, AD

The Long Beach School District announced that head football coach and Director of Athletics Forrest Williams will become assistant principal at Long Beach High School beginning July 1, 2018.

On January 16, 2018, the Long Beach School District Board of Trustees voted to hire Ms. Terry D'Angelo to serve as the district's next Director of Athletics beginning July 1. D'Angelo previously served as Long Beach Director of Athletics and was the head coach of the varsity girls basketball team. Her husband, Joey, also served as Long Beach head football coach.

Coach Williams directed the Bearcats 2017 football team to 6 wins and 5 losses, completing the first winning season at Long Beach since 2011. His explosive offense averaged 452.7 yards per game to rank second in total offense in the state in the Class 5A ranks.

The Long Beach School District said Williams helped to bring stability to all of the Bearcat athletic programs and greatly appreciates his dedication to the student athletes throughout his four years of service.

The school district will immediately begin conducting an extensive search to hire its next head football coach.

